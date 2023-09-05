India to be renamed as Bharat?

Chennai, Sept 5: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Central government is likely to bring a resolution to rename India as Bharat in the upcoming special session of the Parliament.

The government has called a special session of the Parliament from 18-22 September.

The proposal to rename India as Bharat may be moved during the session, Times Now reported citing sources.

This comes as earlier today, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that that invites to a G20 Summit dinner hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhawan had ‘President of Bharat’ inscribed on them instead of ‘President of India’.

“Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States”,” Jairam said in a tweet.

Defending the use of Bharat top BJP leader JP Nadda asked why does the Congress party have “so much objection to every subject related to the honor and pride of the country?”

“Why do political yatras in the name of Bharat Jodo hate the proclamation of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai?’ It is clear that the Congress has neither respect for the country, nor for the constitution of the country, nor for the constitutional institutions. He just means to praise a particular family. The whole country knows very well the anti-national and anti-constitutional intentions of the Congress,” Nadda added in a post on social media site X.

Jairam Ramesh, the leader of India’s principal opposition party Congress, also took to X and pointed out that an invite for a state dinner from Rashtrapati Bhawan — the official residence of President of India — was sent as that from ‘President of Bharat’ and not ‘President of India’, as was the case before.

“So the news is indeed true,” Jairam Ramesh wrote on X.

“Rashtrapati Bhawan has sent out an invite for a G20 dinner on Sept 9th in the name of ‘President of Bharat’ instead of the usual ‘President of India’. Now, Article 1 in the Constitution can read: “Bharat, that was India, shall be a Union of States.” But now even this “Union of States” is under assault,” Ramesh added.

Jairam Ramesh, in another post on X, deemed it an attack on I.N.D.I.A. alliance of opposition parties. Founded in July 2023, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance is a big tent political alliance of 26 political parties led by the Indian National Congress. The alliance aims to take on Prime Minister Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party, aiming to seek a third term next year.

***