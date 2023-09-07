Annamalai wants Sekar Babu’s resignation

State BJP President K Annamalai has demanded the resignation of Hindu religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu for participating in the Anti-Sanatana Conference and remaining a mute spectator when Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin spoke against Sanatana Philosophy.

In the meeting on Eradication of Sanatana Dharma, DK Leader K Veeramani confirmed that Sanatana Dharma & Hindu Religion are the same. Later in the same meeting, Udhayanidhi Stalin asked for the eradication of Sanatana dharma. TN’s HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu was on the stage & remained a mute spectator to this entire hate speech against Hindu Religion. He has lost the moral right to continue as HR&CE Minister of the state & has to step down immediately, Annamalai said.