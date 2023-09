Senior BJP leader H Raja has said that police complaints will be filed against Udhayanidhi for his remarks against Sanatana Dharma across all police stations in Tamilnadu.

Taking part in a protest against DMK government in Sivaganga, H Raja said, ‘Udhayanidhi’s statements are condemnable. Even leaders of their alliance parties including Congress have opposed his remarks’.

Those who spoke against Sanatana Dharma will be punished in Supreme Court, he added.