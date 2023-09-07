Tamil Nadu police files FIR against BJP’s Amit Malviya for ‘genocide’ tweet on Udhayanidhi 

Tiruchirappalli police have booked BJP IT Cell’s national convenor Amit Malviya under 4 sections of the IPC for distorting Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi’s speech on Sanatana Dharma. Malviya had posted the video of Udhayanidh’s speech, saying that the minister had called for genocide of 80% of people. FIR has been filed under sections 153, 153 (A), 504, 504 (1)(B).

The complaint was preferred by one KAV Dhinakaran of DMK advocate wing. Meanwhile, Madurai Cyber Crime Police has also booked a case against journalist Piyush Rai for posting a video of the UP ‘seer’ announcing a reward for killing Udhayanidhi. He had shared it with no mala fide intentions. Request MK Stalin to ask police to re-examine the case against him.