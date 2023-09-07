Senthilbalaji issue: Annamalai takes a dig at Stalin

Hitting out at Chief Minister MK Stalin for his decision to keep Senthilbalaji as Minister without portfolio even after his arrest by ED, TN BJP leader Annamalai wondered what is the mystery behind Stalin’s decision. Hitting out at Chief Minister MK Stalin for his decision to keep Senthilbalaji as Minister without portfolio even after his arrest by ED, TN BJP leader Annamalai wondered what is the mystery behind Stalin’s decision.

Slamming the ruling DMK for saving the jailed minister, the saffron party leader said that Senthilbalaji has lost his moral right to hold the post of Minister.

He also recalled a recent Madras High Court order which observed that the decision to retain Senthilbalaji is against the constitution.