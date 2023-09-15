Chennai to witness more rains

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a weather forecast predicting continued rainfall for the next two days in the Chennai. This weather phenomenon is attributed to a significant change in the wind flow pattern, which has been impacting the region since Thursday. Residents of Chennai have been witnessing excess rainfall during this year’s southwest monsoon, leading to both relief and concern. While the rains are a respite from the scorching summer heat, they also raise concerns about waterlogging and potential flooding in low-lying areas. The RMC’s latest update has highlighted the shift in wind patterns as the primary driver behind the sustained rainfall. Meteorologists have been closely monitoring this change, which is expected to persist for the next 48 hours. As a result, residents are advised to be prepared for wet conditions and exercise caution when commuting.