State Transport Corporations to deploy 1,250 special buses for Vinayaga Chaturthi fete

The Managing Director of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) has officially announced the operation of 1,250 special buses originating from Chennai and various other locations. To facilitate a seamless travel experience for passengers within the city, 650 special buses, in addition to the regular daily bus services, are scheduled to operate on September 15. Furthermore, an additional 200 special buses will be deployed on September 16. These measures aim to accommodate the surge in travel demand during this festive period. For passengers traveling from destinations such as Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Trichy, and Tirunelveli, an additional 400 special buses will be put into service. This comprehensive plan seeks to ensure that passengers can reach their destinations conveniently and without disruptions.