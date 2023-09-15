RBVS Manian sent to judicial custody till September 27

In a significant development, a sessions court in Chennai has ordered the judicial custody of former Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader RBVS Manian until September 27. The decision comes in response to allegations of derogatory comments made by Manian about two revered figures in Indian history, B R Ambedkar and Tamil saint poet Thiruvalluvar. On Thursday, Manian was produced before the sessions court principal judge S Alli. The judge questioned Manian about his derogatory comments. “My speech was wrongly understood and went viral in social media,” said Manian. Further, he said that he has health complications including a urinary tract infection and high blood pressure.