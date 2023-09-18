Congress is fighting against BJP-BRS-AIMIM: Rahul Gandhi

Asserting that though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) call themselves different parties, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said that they work together in unison in Telangana but the Congress party is fighting against BJP-BRS-AIMIM combine. “In Telangana, the Congress party is not fighting against BRS but with BRS, BJP and AIMIM combined. They call themselves different parties but they are working together unitedly,” Rahul Gandhi said speaking at Vijayabheri Sabha at Telangana’s Tukkuguda. “I have watched the BRS with my own eyes in Parliament. Whenever BJP needed them the BRS supported them. They supported Narendra Modi while passing the Farmers’ Bill. When it came to the election for the President, Vice President they supported Narendra Modi. They supported GST,” Rahul Gandhi listed out the instances the BRS supported the BJP in Parliament. Rahul Gandhi also alleged that the three parties chose to disturb the Congress party’s Vijayabheri Sabha by holding public meetings on the same day. “We decided to hold a public meeting today, all three chose to hold public meetings today so that they can disturb our meeting. But Telangana supported the Congress, so they were not able to disturb us. They will call each other up in the evening and will figure something out to oppose the Congress party,” he said.