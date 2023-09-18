‘TN, Karnataka CM’s should discuss Cauvery water issue’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Lahar Singh Siroya on Sunday wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin urging Tamil Nadu CM to discuss the Cauvery water issue with his Karnataka counterpart Siddaramaiah. BJP MP Siroya’s letter comes in the backdrop of a meeting called by the Cauvery Water Monitoring Authority (CWMA) in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the way forward in water sharing in this distress year. “Tamil Nadu to realise that Karnataka’s water needs include the water needs of lakhs of Tamil speakers who work and live in Karnataka,” Siroya said in a letter to Stalin.