No new positive case of Nipah a big relief; situation under control, says Kerala govt

The Kerala government on Sunday said the Nipah outbreak in the state is under control as there were no new positive cases for the second consecutive day and that the already infected patients were getting better. State Health Minister Veena George said it was a big relief for the state that no new fresh positive cases of the virus have been detected. “The situation is under control presently,” she said. The minister was speaking to reporters here in the evening after a review of the Nipah situation in this north Kerala district of the state. George said the four infected persons, including a nine-year-old boy, were getting better and the child has been taken off ventilator for the time being.