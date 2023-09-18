Mohammed Siraj destroys Sri Lanka as India wins record 8th title

Team India produced a carnage performance in the final of the Asia Cup against hosts Sri Lanka in Colombo as they defeated the defending champions with a record-breaking win on Sunday (September 17). It was a good toss to lose for Rohit Sharma as it turned out his pacers handed him the title on a plate by castling the Sri Lankan batting lineup. Jasprit Bumrah opened the proceedings with an early wicket of Kusal Perera and Mohammed Siraj just could not stop breathing fire as he toyed with the batters with some serious unplayable pace and swing. Multiple records were broken, courtesy of Siraj’s dream spell which ripped the heart out of Sri Lanka as they got bowled out for just 50 runs in the final. His first victim was opener Pathum Nissanka who was caught by Ravindra Jadeja at point with a sensational effort, followed up by Sadeera Samarawickrama and Charisth Asalanka off the third and fourth balls.