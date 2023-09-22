14th Convocation held at Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science

The 14th Convocation of The Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) was held at Chennai on 16 September 2023. Honourable Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Road Transport and Highways, General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) graced the event as the Chief Guest. Dr. Peter Koenig, Professor and & Head of Automotive Technology, Trier University, Germany; Mr. Pablo Gandara, Team Leader, International Urban and Regional Cooperation (IURC), Germany and Mr. Sudhanshu Mani (Retd.), General Manager, Integral Coach Factory, Chennai were the special guests. The convocation was presided over by the Chancellor, Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese. Mr. Ashok Verghese, Pro Chancellor; Dr. Aby Sam, Executive Director: Dr. S.N. Sridhara, Vice Chancellor and other officials participated. The event epitomized the mission of HITS’ to groom the next generation of youth leaders, innovators, and game-changers. 1457 students graduated from the various academic programmes, 740 students from B.Tech, B.Arch & B.Des programmes, 333 from Liberal Arts/Law, 274 Post Graduates, 56 Ph.Ds were awarded the degrees and 62 other ranks. Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese, Chancellor emphasized that education is more than just acquiring knowledge and skills. It expands your horizons and connects to new opportunities. He was happy and proud that another new chapter in HITS’ distinguished history was created and HITS was on it’s way to becoming a University well renowned for its world-class research, education and innovation.

As Chancellor of the University, it was his vision that education will provide immense opportunity and scope for employment and ensure a developed India, devoid of poverty. The honourable Minister, General Vijay Kumar Singh commended HITS on the patents received and the unique subjects taught and made specific mention of the Aviation department. He told the students to always remember the sacrifices parents make to educate them and to keep learning continuously. He said to follow the religion of humanity and never stop trying, even in the face of all adversities. Mr. Pablo Gandara and Mr. Sudhanshu Mani were awarded Doctor of Science / Doctor of Letters (Honoris Causa) in recognition of their work. Mr. Pablo Gandara opined that research has become the important raw material for societies to prevail and commended HITS on becoming the cornerstone of sustainable development by nurturing bright minds and offering support and guidance towards top researchers and scientific excellence. He committed to support future international academic exchange and research activities. Mr. Sudhanshu Mani said to keep learning all the time and shared that the secret of his success was that he learnt more from his subordinates than his seniors and this was what brought the image of ICF into the national limelight. His advice to the students was not to fear failure and not measure success by the outcome but to work with passion and commitment to eventually succeed.

The Founder Dr. K.C.G. Verghese Award for Best Research was conferred on Mr. Sugan Elankavi Rajendran, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Founder Chancellor, Dr. (Mrs.) Elizabeth Verghese Award for best academic proficiency was presented to Mr. Kolengadan Justin Paul, Batch of 2023 (B.Tech in and Mechatronics Engineering), and Chancellor Dr. Anand Jacob Verghese award for best outgoing student was bagged by Ms. Lindsay Shantha Rubia.K, Batch of 2023 (B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering. HITS’ pursuit towards infrastructure modernization and capacity expansion efforts continues with the inauguration of a brand new, state-of-the-art Bay Range Aircraft Hangar use by General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh, and a 450 K W solar power system. To help society, and promoting the quality of life of students is highly commendable. Vice-Chancellor, Dr. S.N. Sridhara presented the Annual Report highlighting the remarkable achievements of the Institution over the last year. HITS has once again proven that it continues to be an education institution of repute. Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) is a top-ranking multidisciplinary global university that has been a pioneer and leader in private higher education for over three decades. With the ethos of, “To make every man a success, and no man a failure,” the University has always strived towards creating the future leaders and citizens of the nation who are equipped with the drive to innovate, develop and strive to grow our country; economically, socially and technologically.

HITS has been conferred the ‘University Status in 2008-09 by the University Grants Commission under Section 3 of the UGC Act of 1956. The Department of Higher Education, MHRD, Government of India awarded category Il in All India Rankings. 9 Engineering Programs of HITS have been accredited by the Institution of Engineering and Technology, UK. The National Board of Accreditation (NBA) has recognised 10 B.Tech. programmes of our illustrious institution.

The NIRF ranking 2023 places HITS in 101-150 band in the categories of University, Engineering & Innovation, and 101-125 band in management. HITS also bagged the No 8 ranking in India, No 2 in Tamil Nadu, and No. 4 in Chennai among the best deemed multi-disciplinary universities in the prestigious The Week- Hansa Research Best Universities Survey. The institution was crowned as the No 1 private institution in Tamil Nadu by Times B School in 2023, while securing the 29th spot in India. The Education World Awards GJIHE Rankings 2023-24 recently ranked HITS as number one for Best Academia Industry Alliance award in Tamil Nadu & Chennai and 3rd position in India. Under the Excellence category for Architecture in Colleges across India. GHRDC Rankings 2023- HITS ranked 1″. Interestingly, HITS has placed 3d in Tamil Nadu and 2d in Chennai in THE Impact rankings 2023.

It is the only institution in India that tops the table in THE Impact rankings for SDG6 across the globe and it has attained 101-200 Rank in THE SDG 6 (Clean water and Sanitation), 401-600 rank in SDG 7 (Affordable and Clean energy), 201-300 in SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), 1000+ in SDG 17 (Partnership goals). For excellence in research performance, innovation and societal impact, the institution is ranked 113th in India by Scimago Institutions Rankings 2022. Apart from the recognition garnered from respected Foreign and Indian agencies, the University is known for its academic and research excellence is facilitated by cutting-edge infrastructure, industry-centric curriculum, research centres, expert faculty and more offerings in higher learning that address skills gap in emerging technologies for making the students career- ready. HITS role as a front-runner in the field of research is inimitable, with more than 5,000 research article publications in indexed journals and more than 200 Indian and International patents. Furthermore, students and faculty have also filed more than 500 patents. The high citations for research publications from HITS are an indicator of the quality of research being carried out at HITS. In order to emphasize on focused research in identified fields, 16 Centres of Excellence including the newly launched eHITS facility have been established that include research on space technology, underwater robotics, nano science and technology and aviation.

HITS has been awarded with high-end Funded Research Projects from leading organizations including Department of Science and Technology (DST), Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Naval Research Board (NRB). Our researchers have also received funding from international universities and industries for numerous collaborative projects. Our students have been placed across the globe in numerous core companies and government establishments. HITS wishes the new graduands success in life and all their future endeavours.