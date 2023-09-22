OBCs should get their dues: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today launched a counter-offensive against the Modi government while addressing a press conference on the women’s reservation bill. Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the women’s bill should be implemented with immediate effect with OBC reservation. “Women’s Reservation Bill is great but we received two footnotes that Census and Delimitation need to be done before that. Both of these will take years. The truth is that the Reservation can be implemented today…This is not a complicated matter but the Government doesn’t want to do that. The government has presented this before the country but it will be implemented 10 years from now. Nobody knows if this will even be implemented. This is a distraction tactic, diversion tactic,” said Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi also said that he fully regretted not including the OBC quota in the women’s reservation bill brought by the UPA government in 2010.

He also said that the government should make public the data of caste census carried out by the Congress government. He also demanded that the government should carry out the next census based on caste.