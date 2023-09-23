Cauvery protest: Cong govt is Tamil Nadu’s agent, says Yediyurappa

Karnataka unit of BJP on Saturday staged a protest here against the Congress government’s move to release water to Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the agitators, former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka has become Tamil Nadu’s agent. “The Congress, which was supposed to protect the interest of the state, is acting like an agent of Tamil Nadu. The ministers of the state are issuing statements as if they are agents of Tamil Nadu,” Yediyurappa attacked. The state government had released water before the order of the Supreme Court. The farmers are pushed into crisis. Let Tamil Nadu send a team of experts to Karnataka, they will know the crisis here, he said.