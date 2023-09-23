K’taka accepts SC order on Cauvery issue

Bengaluru: Karnataka Cabinet on Friday night decided to accept the Supreme Court order on the Cauvery issue and release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

The decision was taken after consulting legal experts on the matter. The announcement comes at a time when multiple organisations have called for Mandya bandh on Saturday.

The Karnataka Cabinet on Friday night held a 3-hour meeting at Vidhana Soudha and one of the prominent issues that was discussed was the Cauvery issue. Karnataka Advocate General K Shashi Kiran Shetty was summoned to the meeting who explained the legal issues to the council of ministers. After a long discussion, the state decided to release water to Tamil Nadu till September 26.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and Water Resources Minister DK Shivakumar said that the state would save water for drinking water.