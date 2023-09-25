Hemant Soren moves HC challenging ED summons

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren filed a petition in the high court challenging issuance of summons to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a case of alleged money laundering.

Soren’s move came days after the Supreme Court refused to entertain his plea against the summons. A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M Trivedi on September 18, however, granted the chief minister the liberty to approach the Jharkhand High Court for relief in the matter. Soren in his petition urged the high court to stay the summons issued to him by the ED. He also questioned the jurisdiction of the investigating agency for sending summons to him. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president also alleged that political vendetta is one of the reasons for being heckled by the ED. Copies of the petition have also been served upon the ED and the case will be mentioned before a bench of the high court on September 26, Soren’s counsel Piyush Chitresh said.