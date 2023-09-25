Japanese Night No 11 in city

The Consulate General of Japan in Chennai in association with the Japanese Language Schools in South India, are organising the JAPANESE NIGHT NO.11 from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday at Rani Seethai Hall.

The aim of the event is for the people in Chennai to know the Japanese culture and the language. It is also an opportunity for the Japanese learning students and the teachers to interact with other institutions, and improve their skill and further strengthen their relationship.

Japanese songs, skit, dance, drama, and games will be performed by the Japanese language students studying at ABK-AOTS Dosokai Tamilnadu Centre, Chennai, Hayakawa Japanese Language School & Cultural Centre, Chennai, Indo-Japan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Chennai, Sethu Bhaskara Japanese Language Academy, Chennai, Soka Ikeda College of Arts and Science for Women, Chennai and SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Chennai.

Japanese language students from Madurai, Karur and Salem studying at Sri Saradha Vidya Vanam Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madurai, Surya Nihongo Gakko, Madurai, Sri Sankara Japanese Language Training & Consultancy, Karur and Sona College of Technology, Salem will show case their talents in this event.

Japanese amateur musicians of Chennai Karaoke Band (CKB) will be performing a scintillating music performance to enthrall the audience.

TAGA Masayuki, Consul-General of Japan in Chennai will inaugurate the event at 4:45 p.m.

Sensei Raja and his students from Ariyalur will demonstrate on martial arts Karate. A Cultural Exhibition on Arts and paper crane crafts, will be on display to introduce the culture of Japan.

DAHLIA Japanese Restaurant in Chennai will be serving Japanese snacks for the guests and participants to enjoy the taste of Japanese food