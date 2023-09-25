Power-tariff hike: MSMEs go on strike

Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in Tamilnadu downed shutters today demanding the Tamilnadu government to withdraw the hike in fixed power charges and peak hour charges.

About 165 associations in Tamil Nadu are taking part in the strike, resulting in loss of work for a day for almost three crore labourers, said V Thirugnanam, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA).

“We want to draw the attention of the government to the seven-point demands we have presented several times regarding power tariff,” he said.

The seven point demand includes extending electricity connection to cottage and micro industries having upto 12 KW connected load under tariff 3 A (1), permitting industries in LT CT category to purchase power from private electricity producers, and removal of roof top solar networking charges completely.

“The energy charge for the Low Tension industry tariff is increased by 20 per cent from Rs 6.35 per unit to Rs 7.65 per unit. We are not opposed to the increase in the energy charges as it was done after eight years, but the hidden fixed charges,” Bhaskaran, who is also the secretary of the Kakkalur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association, said.