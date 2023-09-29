Asian Games: Palak gets gold, Esha wins silver in women’s 10 m air pistol

The Indian contingent’s unprecedented run in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou continues as 17-year-old Palak secured a gold medal while 18-year-old Esha Singh secured a silver medal in the 10m air pistol women’s individual final on Friday.

With an individual score of 242.1 points, Palak not only won the gold, but also established a new Asian Games record in her category, going past China’s record from 2018. Esha won the silver with 239.7 points, continuing her incredible run as a shooter in Hangzhou with her fourth medal of these games.

With this, India’s shooting medal tally in Hangzhou has gone up to 17. Now, India has a total of 30 medals at the ongoing Asian Games, with eight gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze medals. Earlier, The men’s trio of Swapnil Kusal, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, and Akhil Sheoran clinched a gold medal at the 50 m rifle men’s 3P event on Friday. With a score of 1769 points, Team India secured the gold. The silver medal was won by 1763 points and the bronze medal went to South Korea with 1748 points. With their score, India also broke the world record of 1761 points held by the USA since last year.