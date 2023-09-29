Asian Games: Ramkumar-Myneni pair takes silver in Men’s doubles



Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni settled for the men’s doubles silver medal at the Asian Games after being edged by Hsu Yu-Hsiou and Jason Jung from Chinese Taipei in straight sets in the final on Friday.

The Taipei team was unseeded but both Hsu (182) and Jung (231) were better-ranked singles players and it showed in their ground strokes and the way they went about their business in a 6-4 6-4 victory against the second-seeded Indians in the title clash.

Hsu was solid from the baseline with his strong serve while Jung complimented him with his lightning fast hands at the net. It is Ramkumar’s first Asian Games medal and third for Myneni, who had won a men’s doubles silver with Sanam Singh and a gold with Sania Mirza in the mixed doubles in the 2014 Incheon edition. This is also the first tennis medal from this edition. In Indonesia in 2018, India had won three medals but they will return with only two from Hangzhou.