No beef for Pak or any other team on World Cup 2023 menu, says Report

The Pakistan men’s cricket team arrived in India amid huge fanfare on Wednesday. The next day they were out on the field to have their first nets session in Hyderabad. The Men in Green play their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on October 6 vs Netherlands. Before that, they play New Zealand and Australia in the warm-up matches.

Babar Azam and Co received a grand welcome at the Hyderabad airport with hundreds of fans gathered outside. Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi shared their first impressions on social media, saying they have felt very loveble after arriving in India.

The Pakistani team will be eating chicken, mutton and fish in their plates during the World Cup. Additionally, they will be served some good delights like Butter Chicken and Biryani every now and then. It must be noted that Beef will not be served to any of the ten team taking part in the World Cup, even to Pakistan.

“Update: No beef will be served to any team in food menu in India. Pakistan team hotel’s food menu includes Lamb chops, Mutton Curry, Hyderabadi biryani, Grilled fish, Butter chicken and Vegetable pulao,” wrote a Pakistani journalist on the menu of the Pakistani team at the World Cup.