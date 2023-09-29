“AAP committed to INDIA”: Arvind Kejriwal amid row with Congress in Punjab

The AAP is “fully committed to the INDIA” opposition bloc, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Friday, even as leaders from his party and the Congress are locked in a bitter row in Punjab over the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Khaira on drugs charges.

Khaira’s arrest over a 2015 drugs case has spawned a rapidly escalating AAP vs Congress fight. Both are part of the INDIA bloc that hopes to work together to defeat the BJP in this year’s state polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha election. For the latter they were expected to hold talks to divide Punjab’s 13 parliamentary seats.

Earlier today, sources said Punjab Congress leaders told their high command the AAP is “targeting” senior figures, and cited the arrests of ex-ministers Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and ex-Deputy Chief Minister OP Soni. All three were arrested before Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who is now in police custody.