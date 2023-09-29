Delhi Rs 25 cr heist: 3 accused arrested

New Delhi: In a huge breakthrough in the sensational ₹ 25-crore jewellery heist in Delhi, the police today arrested three accused from Chhattisgarh.

A Delhi Police team, which is in Chhattisgarh, has arrested three people — main accused Lokesh Srivastava, Shiva Chandravanshi, and another unnamed person. A lot of gold has been recovered, they said, adding that this gang has done the same in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh as well.

The accused had allegedly broken into a jewellery store in south Delhi’s Jangpura on Thursday and escaped with ornaments worth ₹ 20-25 crore. The incident occurred at Umrao Jewellers in Bhogal area between Sunday evening and Thursday morning.