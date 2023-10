New Delhi: Massive tremors were felt in Delhi today after a 4.6 magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Nepal.

The National Centre for Seismology pinned the epicentre of the earthquake to Nepal.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:25:52 IST, Lat: 29.37 & Long: 81.22, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nepal, for more information Download the BhooKamp App,” the National Centre for Seismology said in a statement.