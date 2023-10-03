Asian Games: Indian cricket team enters semis

Hangzhou: After securing a 23-run win against Nepal in the Quarterfinal match at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday, Indian men’s cricket team skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad said that the players took a little bit of time to understand the game since they were playing for the first time in such conditions.

While speaking to the press after the match, the 26-year-old skipper said that Nepal was used to the tricky pitch since they had already played three matches

Ruturaj added that the Men in Blue have played well considering that they had not played in such conditions.

“The wicket was a little tricky. I think Nepal is used to it. They played 2-3 games here. It was our first game so it took a little time to understand.But, given that we are not really used to playing in these kinds of conditions, I think for a first game we played really well,” Ruturaj Gaikwad said.

Ruturaj also showered praise on Nepal and said that they are coming to the Asian Games with full confidence after performing in the Asia Cup. The Indian skipper also that in the coming years, Nepal’s cricket side will have a much better side.

“They have played Asia Cup with main sides as well and competed really well. So, I think they were coming off with really good confidence and I feel that in coming years, they will have a really good side,” he added.

India directly qualified in the quarterfinal match since they have a better ICC ranking, now after Men in Blue’s 23-run win they have sealed their spot spot in the semifinal match.