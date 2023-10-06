NIA gets threat mail to kill Modi

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recieved an anonymous email threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi and blow up the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The senders of the mail, have also demanded Rs 500 crore and release of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

A report said that the NIA has alerted Mumbai Police, Gujarat Police and other agencies involved in the Prime Minister’s security. The security has been beefed up in the city after the alert as Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium is scheduled to host five matched in the ongoing cricket world cup.

The mail said, we will blow up Narendra Modi and the Narendra Modi stadium if your government does not give us Rs 500 crore and Lawrence Bishnoi. Everything sells in Hindustan, so we too have also bought something. No matter how much you secure, you won’t be able to save them from us. If you wish to talk, do so on this email.”

Ahemdabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest in the world, hosted the inaugural match of the ICC World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand on Thursday.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been lodged in jail since 2014 in connection with several criminal cases against him. Punjabi Sindhu Moosewala murder and threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan are some of the recent cases where his name has cropped up. Bishnoi and Goldy Brar had recently claimed responsibility for the killing of Khalistani terrorist and gangster Sukhdool Singh in Canada’s Winnipeg city.

In a Facebook post, Bishnoi claimed that Sukhdool Singh was a ‘drug addict’, and he had destroyed the lives of several people and that he was ultimately ‘punished for his sins’.