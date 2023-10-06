Naxalism is a curse to humanity: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) here on Friday.

“Naxalism is a curse to humanity and we are resolved to uproot it in all its forms,” he said in a post on X.

“I look forward to chairing the Review Meeting on Left Wing Extremism (LWE) in New Delhi today to further our efforts to fulfil PM Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of an LWE-free nation,” the Union Minister added.

Amit Shah said that while the Narendra Modi government has firmly and successfully curbed terrorism in the country during its nine years in office, the fight against terrorism is a work in progress and requires collaboration “from the global level to the grassroots, involving various states within the country, as well as international cooperation”.

Terrorism has no boundaries and no state can face terrorism alone… we all have to come together to root out this evil,” Amit Shah added.