IT searches continue at premises of Jagathrakshakan

Chennai: The Income Tax Department continues its searches at the premises of DMK MP and former Union minister S Jagathrakshakan in Chennai.

The searches are ongoing at the DMK MP’s residence even as he is inside his residence.

This is the second day of IT searches at the premises of the DMK MP.

On Thursday the Income Tax Department conducted searches at over 40 locations linked to the former Union Minister. During the IT operation, two breweries operating in Devariyambakkam and Elayanarvelur areas of Kanchipuram and at the DMK MP cousin Kuppan’s house in Wallajabad, Kanchipuram were also searched

Searches were also conducted at Balaji and Rela Hospitals in Chrompet, Chennai. The hospitals are owned by the DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan. Jagathrakshakan is a member of the current Lok Sabha.

He was elected from Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 parliamentary election.

Jagathrakshakan was a Minister of State for Commerce and Industry in the UPA government under Dr Manmohan Singh.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) TKS Elangovan accused the BJP of indulging in ‘vendetta politics’.

“Very obvious that it is a political vendetta. People in Tamil Nadu know how many AIADMK people supported by the BJP are running colleges and institutions. There is no right in those institutions. These people want to terrorize the opposition parties, they are misusing all their powers. They are not fit to rule the country. The BJP is a barbaric class of people who do not respect the constitution who do not respect any law, who will do anything for their benefit” the DMK Spokesperson said.

The DMK spokesperson asked, “Why are there no raids conducted on the people supporting BJP?,” Congress MP Manickam Tagore also hit out at the BJP and called IT and ED the frontal organisations of the Bhartiya Janata Party.

“IT and ED have become frontal organisations for the BJP. They are conducting an IT raid at the premises of DMK MP (Jagathrakshakan) in Chennai. It’s a well-thought politics and it’s their political vendetta. ED and IT reach the premises of those who are against them (BJP). Those who come along with them get cleaned in the washing machine. People will reject this politics of PM Modi and Amit Shah,” said Congress MP Manickam Tagore on the Income Tax department searches at the premises of DMK MP S Jagathrakshakan.