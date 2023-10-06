Sikkim flash floods: 6 soldiers among 19 dead; 103 missing

“19 people are dead and 103 are missing in the Sikkim flash floods,” the report stated on Thursday.

The search for the missing people is now focussing on the areas downstream of Teesta River. Search and rescue efforts are continuing to locate the 16 missing soldiers in Sikkim. Earlier on Wednesday evening, out of the initial 23 missing soldiers, one was recovered alive.

Sikkim Chief Secretary Vijay Bhushan Pathak said, “As per the checkpost data available, around 3000 people are stranded in Lachen and Lachung. 700-800 drivers are stuck there. 3150 people who have gone there on motorcycles are also stuck there…we will evacuate all with helicopters of Army and Air Force.”

Moreover, the army made those who were stuck in Lachen and Lachung speak to their families through voice over the internet.

Injuries and persons missing have been reported from Chungthang in Mangan district, Dikchu, Singtam in Gangtok district, and Rangpo in Pakyong district.

In Mangan district, 4 people have died and 17 people are reported missing. Similarly in Gangtok, five deaths have been confirmed with 22 missing. In Pakyong district, 10 deaths including 6 Army men have been confirmed while 59 people remain missing.