Vijayawada ACB court extends Chandrababu Naidu’s remand till October 19

Vijayawada ACB court on Thursday extended Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s remand in the alleged multi-crore skill development scam case till October 19.

“Inquiry on Chandrababu’s custody and bail petitions is adjourned till tomorrow. ACB Court Judge said that she would hear the arguments of both sides tomorrow. Meanwhile, the judge has extended judicial remand till the 19th of this month’, said Pramod Kumar Dubey, advocate of Chandrababu Naidu.

Earlier, the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP chief was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on September 9 in connection with the multi-crore skill development scam case, leading to apolitical turmoil in the state with several TDP leaders alleging that the arrest was nothing but a political “witch-hunt” and that Naidu was held on the basis of false allegations.

From candle marches to rallies, TDP workers have been demanding the release of Chandrababu Naidu by venting their outrage across the country. Earlier, Chandrababu’s wife Bhuvaneshwari offered special prayers at St. Paul’s Lutheran church at Jampet, Rajahmundry for the release of the TDP chief.

People also gathered inside the church with banners in their hands, condemning the arrest of Naidu.

Earlier on Monday, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh and party supporters on staged a hunger strike at Lodhi Estate in Delhi against the arrest of the TDP Chief and former Andhra Chief Minister.