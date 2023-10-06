Arrested ISIS terrorists conspired in Delhi riots, says Police

After three suspected terrorists were arrested by the Delhi Police in the Islamic State (IS) module case on October 2, new developments in the case have put the spotlight on Arshad, a Ph.D. student, and his alleged involvement in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The suspected terrorist has also been accused of his key role in the conspiracy of riots in Delhi during the CAA-NRC Protest. Sources said that Arshad gave the slogan ‘Tera Mera Rishta Kya Hai, La Ilaha Illallah’ during the CAA-NRC Protest.

Following this, the accused has also been connected to the 2020 Delhi riots and for playing a key role in setting up the Shaheen Bagh protest site. As per sources, the PhD student Arshad provided shelter to the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) most-wanted terrorist Shahnawaz, who had escaped from Pune police custody and had a reward of Rs 3 lakh, in Delhi.

It was only after the interrogation of Arshad, that the Delhi Police Special Cell reached the wanted accused Shahnawaz, said sources. On October 2, the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested terrorist Shahnawaz with a reward of Rs 3 lakh, along with Rizwan and Arshad, on charges of conspiring to carry out an attack in the country.