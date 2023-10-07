Another blow to BRS, two senior leaders join Congress

Congress in a post on X said, “Today in the presence of Congress President Kharge, BRS leaders Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and Thakur Balaji Singh, along with 100 current and former elected representatives from the Kalwakurthy Assembly Constituency, Telangana join the Congress Party.”

Kharge welcomed the BRS leaders into the party fold.

Speaking to the media, Telangana state president A. Revanth Reddy said, “Today MLC Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and party leader Thakur Balaji Singh along with several senior leaders joined the Congress in the presence of Kharge, party general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal.”

He said that in the upcoming Assembly elections the Congress is going to win. “Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was in Telangana for 17 days and after that the CWC meeting also took place in Telangana,” the Telangana Congress chief said.