HC seeks Delhi Police’s reply on plea by NewsClick founder-editor

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought Delhi Police’s response on pleas by NewsClick founder-editor Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakravarty challenging their arrest in a case lodged under the provisions of UAPA.

Appearing for Purkayastha in the presence of Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that the arrest was illegal, and no ground of arrest was given to him, adding the trial court passed the remand order without hearing and considering Purkayastha’s response to the remand application.

“They know that I’m the counsel but still they don’t inform me. But they inform their counsel. The order was passed without my response,” Sibal said.

Appearing through video conference for Delhi Police, Solicitor General of India (SGI) Tushar Mehta requested the matter to be heard on October 9 and sought time to file response.

However, Sibal took objection to the SGI’s request and sought interim release if the matter has to be heard on October 9, saying that the Investigating Officer is present and the file was also with him, adding the matter can be argued now instead of Monday (October 9).