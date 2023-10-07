EC hears both factions of NCP on claims to name, symbol

The Election Commission on Friday met the two factions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), one led by Sharad Pawar and the other by his nephew Ajit Pawar, over their claims to the party name and poll symbol for over two hours.

NCP founder Sharad Pawar was present at the personal hearing of the rival faction called by the poll panel, which decided to continue the proceedings on October 9 (Monday).

Ajit Pawar had moved the Election Commission staking claim to the party name and poll symbol in July.

He had submitted that he had the support of 42 of the 53 NCP MLAs in Maharashtra, six of the nine MLCs, all seven party MLAs in Nagaland and one MP each in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha.

At the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appeared before the poll panel on behalf of Sharad Pawar while senior advocates N.K. Kaul and Maninder Singh were present representing Ajit Pawar.