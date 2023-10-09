Two killed, 8 injured in firecracker factory blast in Ariyalur

Two persons were killed and eight others injured in a blast at a private firecracker unit in Ariyalur district, said police on Monday.

The incident occurred at Vetriyur Viragalur under the Keelapalur police station limits in the district. The blast occurred at around 9.30 a.m.

Police said that a heavy blast has taken place and the bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Eight others working in the factory were injured.

The deceased are yet to be identified, said the police.

The blast at Ariyalur has occurred after a major explosion occurred in Attibele near the Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border in which 14 people were killed.