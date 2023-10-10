People of India stand firmly with Israel: Modi speaks to Netanyahu over phone

Amid the fierce onslaught by Israeli forces on Gaza following the Haas terror attacks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with his counterpart Benjamin Netenyahu and reaffirmed his support to the people of the country.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi shared details of his conversation with Netanyahu, posting, “I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

On Saturday, expressing solidarity with Israel in the wake of the deadly rocket strikes by Hamas, Prime Minister Modi said his thoughts and prayers, and that of his fellow countrymen, were with the innocent victims and their families.