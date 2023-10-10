ED seizes 15 properties belonging to A Raja in disproportionate assets case



In the ongoing investigation into the disproportionate assets case involving former Union cabinet minister A Raja, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Tuesday took possession of 15 immovable properties owned by him

These properties, registered under the name of his benami company, Kovai Shelters Promoters India Pvt Ltd, have been seized under the provisions of the Prevention of Money-Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). The action was taken subsequent to the confirmation of the provisional attachment order by the adjudicating authority.

Raja is currently a DMK MP from the Nilgiris Lok Sabha seat.