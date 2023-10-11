ED raids Cauvery river sand quarries in Karur district

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids on sand quarries in Nanniyur and Mallampalayam areas of Karur district.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was engaged in security during the raids, which lasted for about five hours, an official said.

More than 20 officers were involved in the raids in the sand quarry areas of Nanniyur and Mallampalayam in the Karur district.

The enforcement officers inspected the place where the sand was mined.

Officials went to the sand mining site at two places in Nanniyur and Nallampalayam in Karur district and carried out a digital survey for two kilometres on both sides with a drone camera. This survey will calculate the actual extent of sand mining.