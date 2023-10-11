Nearly 1,000 people killed, 5000 others injured in Gaza



Nearly 1,000 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in Gaza after Israel launched a strong retaliation after the ‘surprise attack’ by Hamas, CNN reported citing Gaza Health Ministry.

According to the ministry, some 950 people have been killed and 5,000 others have been injured in the strikes on Gaza, according to CNN report.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces has said it has killed some 1,500 terrorists in Israeli territory after Hamas launched an attack on Israeli border.As part of the ongoing counter-offensive against Hamas, dozens of Israeli Air Force fighters struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan neighbourhood.