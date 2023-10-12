12 injured as bus turns turtle

Jaipur: A bus carrying 30 passengers overturned in Dausa district in Rajasthan on Thursday morning, police said. The accident took place near Reta when the bus fell off a small bridge.

The bus was going from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh to Jaipur in Rajasthan. Most of the injured belonged to different districts of Uttar Pradesh.

Police arrived at the spot and transported the injured to hospital in police vehicles and ambulances. Over a dozen injured passengers were taken to Dausa District Hospital. “A bus was going from Farrukhabad to Jaipur. 30 passengers were travelling in the bus.

While overtaking a vehicle, the bus overturned, 12 passengers were injured and taken to Dausa hospital by ambulance,” said police. All of the injured were treated at Dausa District Hospital.

One seriously injured person was transferred to Jaipur for further treatment. Investigation is underway.