US Navy aircraft carrier USS Eisenhower headed to the Mediterranean: White House

US Navy aircraft carrier USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier and her strike group is heading to the Mediterranean, White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Kirby stated that there is no operational decision taken regarding the deployment of the second US aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean. However, he noted that the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier was heading in that direction.

John Kirby said, “I would also note that the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and her strike group will be departing on a prescheduled, long-scheduled deployment to the European Command area of responsibility. They’ll start that deployment in the coming week or so.They will be going initially across the Atlantic and into the Mediterranean, where they will be available if needed.” “No decisions have been made. I’ve seen some press reporting out there that we’ve already made some kind of final decision that a second carrier is going to be placed in the Eastern Mediterranean. No operational decisions like that have been made, but she will be heading in that direction, her ships will be with her, and she certainly will be an available asset if needed,” he added.

It is the second US aircraft carrier headed to the Mediterranean as the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford and her strike group have now arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean.