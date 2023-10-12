Attibele firecracker tragedy: Death toll rises to 16

Bengaluru: The death toll in the Attibele fire incident rose to 16 on Thursday after another burn victim breathed his last at St John’s Hospital in the city. Another victim had succumbed to injuries at the Victoria Hospital on Wednesday. The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is probing the case.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh. He had gone to buy firecrackers along with a friend when the incident took place. Venkatesh had suffered severe burn injuries and was being treated at St John’s Hospital. His friend Murali had managed to escape the fire. Venkatesh was a bodybuilder and photographer by profession.

Another injured 19-year-old Dinesh succumbed to his injuries at Victoria Hospital on Wednesday evening. The tragic incident took place on the day of Dinesh’s birthday that is on October 7. He has been working with Shri Balaji Traders for one month.