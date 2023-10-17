Tragedy strikes as explosions rock cracker manufacturing units in Virudhunagar

In a devastating incident that unfolded on Tuesday afternoon in Virudhunagar district, a series of explosions at two separate firecracker manufacturing units claimed the lives of at least 13 people. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the region, leaving communities in mourning and authorities grappling to respond effectively.

The incident occurred near Rengapalayam and Bodi Rediyapatti, where these units were operating. The explosions were both sudden and catastrophic, causing significant loss of life and property damage. Of the 10 victims, five lost their lives at the scene, while the others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

As the news broke, emergency services were immediately mobilised to respond to the crisis. The Fire and Rescue department dispatched personnel to the scene, working tirelessly to douse the raging fires that ensued from the explosions. Simultaneously, critically injured individuals were rushed to the district government hospital for urgent medical attention, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

A preliminary investigation by the police revealed a distressing sequence of events that led to the tragedy. The explosion, it was found, occurred as individuals attempted to conduct a ‘test’ on firecrackers near a shop situated at the entrance of the firecracker manufacturing factory. This triggered a chain reaction, causing all the crackers within the shop to detonate, resulting in a catastrophic disaster.