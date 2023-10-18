TN Guv offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple

Chennai: Governor of Tamil Nadu R N Ravi offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple located in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Wednesday.

Governor Ravi reached the temple along with his wife and also attended the Bhasma aarti performed here on the occasion.

‘Bhasma aarti’ (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the ‘Brahma Muhurta’ between around 3:00 and 5:30 in the morning.

After witnessing the Bhasma aarti while sitting in the Nandi hall of the temple, the governor then reached the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and also performed Jalabhishek to Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva).

The Mahakaleshwar Management Committee also honoured the Tamil Nadu Governor by presenting him with a picture of Baba Mahakal and a shawl. Various famous personalities and politicians keep visiting the temple to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Last month, the Health Minister of Goa, Vishwajit Rane offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple and also participated in the Bhasma Aarti. Before that Goa CM Pramod Sawant also offered prayers here and sought the blessings of Lord Mahakal.