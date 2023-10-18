Palestinians slam Nethanyavu over Gaza hospital attack

Gaza: As the blame game over the deadly rocket attack on Gaza hospital continues, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a liar over his statement that Islamic Jihad, not the Israeli Defence Force was responsible for the misfired rocket that hit the Al Ahli hospital in the war-ravaged region.

Addressing a press conference, Riyad Mansour said, “He (Netanyahu) is a liar. His digital spokesperson tweeted that Israel did the hit thinking that there was a base for Hamas around this hospital, and then he deleted that tweet.”

The Palestinian Ambassador went on to say, “We have a copy of that tweet… Now they changed the story to try to blame the Palestinians. The Israeli spokesperson of the Army made a statement in which he said evacuate the hospitals…Their intention is to evacuate or hospitals will be hit and they are responsible for that crime and they cannot fabricate stories to deal with it.”

It may be noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has attributed the mishap to Islamic Jihad, branding it a “misfired” rocket causing extensive casualties. In response to the incident, PM Netanyahu conveyed that Israel Defense Forces’ operational systems indicated that the rockets were fired by Gaza-based terrorists.

Netanyahu elaborated that intelligence from multiple sources pointed to Islamic Jihad’s involvement in the unsuccessful rocket launch that tragically resulted in the death of at least 500 individuals on Tuesday night,. He emphasized this in a social media post, stating “An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit.”

An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Al Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit. The Israeli leader also stated: “The entire world should know: It was barbaric terrorists in Gaza that attacked the hospital in Gaza, and not the IDF. Those who brutally murdered our children also murder their own children.”