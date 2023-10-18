TN Home dept denies 7am show for Leo

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Home Department has denied permission for the early morning screening of Vijay’s highly anticipated movie, ‘Leo.’ The film, set for a grand release on October 19, had requested permission to hold screenings at 7 a.m., but the State government has restricted showtimes between 9 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. the following day.

This decision follows a directive from the Madras High Court to the movie’s producers, Seven Screen Studios, to approach the State government for special early morning showings. A meeting was held involving representatives from the producers’ association, Tamil Nadu Movie Theater’s association, and government officials to discuss the matter.

P. Amudha, the State Home Secretary, conveyed the government’s decision to Seven Screen Studios in a letter. She cited input from various stakeholders, including the Tamil Nadu Theater and Multiplex Owners Association, the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, and the Director General of Police, as the basis for the decision.

The theater owners informed the Home Secretary that they had already made arrangements for screening four shows starting at 9 a.m., as directed by the government. Additionally, they had prepared for five shows during the first six days after the movie’s release.

The Revenue Administration Secretary expressed concerns about the potential for overcrowding and traffic congestion if early morning screenings were permitted. Such congestion could disrupt normal public life and security measures would need to be in place.

The State Police Chief, Shankar Jiwal, supported the concerns raised by the Revenue Administration Secretary. He stated that allowing screenings from 7 a.m. would necessitate police security starting at 5 a.m., due to the expected large crowds. This early crowd influx could lead to traffic issues, impacting school-going children and public safety.

In light of these concerns, the Home Secretary took a firm position, allowing all five shows to be held between 9 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. the next day, thus prioritizing public safety and security.