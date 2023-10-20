Mobile users in TN receive ’emergency alert’ message

Chennai: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in India is spearheading a significant step forward with its “Cell Broadcast Alert” system.

This state-of-the-art technology is designed to ensure that crucial natural hazard warnings reach every corner of the nation, thanks to the use of mobile phones.

The Significance of the Alert System

The “Cell Broadcast Alert” system is a cutting-edge initiative that allows for the simultaneous broadcasting of natural hazard warnings to all mobile phones within a specified range of a cell tower. This means that, in the event of an emergency, residents in the affected area will receive important alerts on their Android and iPhone devices. These alerts include a loud beep and a flash message, ensuring that they are hard to miss.

Collaboration for Public Safety

To bring this innovative system to fruition, a collaborative effort has been undertaken by the State Disaster Management Authority, the National Disaster Management Authority, and the Department of Telecom. By joining forces, these organizations are working to ensure that the new emergency alert system is capable of effectively reaching the public and keeping them informed.

Planned Testing Process

On Friday (October 20) the NDMA is scheduled to conduct a test of the emergency alert system in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry. During this trial period, citizens will receive emergency alerts on their mobile phones. It is essential to understand that these alerts are part of a planned testing process and do not indicate an actual emergency. The state government has urged the public not to panic when receiving these test alerts. Instead, individuals are encouraged to read through the messages and familiarise themselves with the emergency alert system.