Modi launches India’s first RapidX train

Shahidabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 17-km priority section of the country’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor and called it a historic moment for the entire nation on the auspicious occasion of Navratri.

“This is a historic moment for the entire country. Today, India’s first Rapid Rail services – Namo Bharat train – have begun and are being dedicated to the nation,” the PM said while addressing a huge gathering here.

PM went on to say, “When this Meerut stretch completes after a year or a year and a half, I will be there at your service.” Taking a dig at the previous Congress-led UPA regime, PM Modi said, “Four years back, I laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Corridor project. Today, the services of Namo Bharat have started on the stretch from Sahibabad to Duhai Depot. I had said earlier too and I say it today as well – Jiska shilanyaas hum karte hain, uska udghatan bhi hum hi karte hain.”

Interestingly, the PM also took a ride in a ‘Namo Bharat’ train running on the stretch. “I had the opportunity to experience travel on this ultra-modern train (Namo Bharat). I spent my childhood on the railway platform and today this new form of the railways is filling me with joy. This experience is delightful. We have the tradition of performing auspicious works during Navratri. India’s first Namo Bharat train has received the blessings of Maa Katyayani today,” the PM said.