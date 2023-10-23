Bishen Singh Bedi passes away

Indian cricket great Bishan Singh Bedi breathed his last at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness. Bishen Singh Bedi was a left-arm spinner who also captained the Indian team in 22 matches. Bedi was an active cricketer from 1967 to 1979, featuring for India in 67 Tests, taking 266 wickets. He also played for India in 10 ODIs, bagging a total of 7 wickets. Widely considered as one of the finest spinners India have had, Bedi was among the architects of India’s spin bowling revolution. He, along with Erapalli Prasanna, BS Chandrasekhar, and S. Venkataraghavan, played an important role in India’s first-ever ODI victory. Bedi’s figures of 12-8-6-1 held East Africa to 120 runs in 1975 World Cup.

In domestic cricket, Bedi primarily played for the Delhi team.